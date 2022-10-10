Mike Hart gives health update, thankful for support

In the first quarter of Michigan’s game against Indiana, running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed. Hart was strapped to a stretcher and taken off the field in a cart. Hart would be transported to a hospital in Bloomington for further evaluation and stayed the night there. Hart reportedly suffered a seizure.

Hart sent out a statement on Monday morning that provided an update to his health status, as well as showing his appreciation for all those who expressed concern for him and his family.

It’s great that things are trending in the right direction for Hart. Hopefully he is back to coaching one of the best running back rooms in the nation very soon. We here at Maize n Brew wish Mike Hart and his family the absolute best in the days to come.