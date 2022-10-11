How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 6

The Michigan Wolverines struggled early at Indiana, but ultimately cruised in the to improve to 6-0. We have now reached the halfway point of the regular season, and there have certainly been some surprises in the first half of this season.

Let’s take a look at how the Wolverines’ 2022 opponents did this past week.

Colorado State: 17-14 W against Nevada

Colorado State entered the week as one of only two FBS teams without a win, but the Rams are now out of that club after picking up a win against Nevada. It’s been a rough start to the year for Colorado State, but at least now there’s something to build on.

Hawaii: 16-14 L against San Diego State

This one was a heart breaker for the Rainbow Warriors. It looked like a great chance to pick up a second win, but Hawaii’s defense couldn’t get the big stop at the end of the game and lost on a late field goal. The Rainbow Warriors are 1-5.

UConn: 33-12 W against FIU

That’s two wins in a row, this one in blowout fashion, and UConn has now beaten its win total from a year ago. The Huskies seem to be trending in the right direction as the season goes on.

Maryland: 31-29 L against Purdue

This was a tough one for the Terrapins. Maryland had to go for two to go for the tie because of an earlier blocked extra point. A Purdue player appeared to be offsides on the blocked extra point, but it was not called.

The Terrapins have looked good so far in conference play, but have lost two competitive games and are now 1-2 in the Big Ten.

Iowa/Illinois: Illinois wins 9-6

Iowa has a championship caliber defense, but the offense is simply hard to watch. That is now two weeks where the Hawkeyes have held its opponent to 10 or less and lost the game. That’s rough.

And how about Illinois? The Illini are now 5-1 and ranked No. 24 in this week’s AP Poll. That matchup for Michigan the week before Ohio State is looking very interesting.

Penn State: Bye week

Michigan State/Ohio State: Ohio State wins 49-20

That’s now four straight losses for Michigan State, all by double digits. Things are looking bleak in East Lansing as the Spartans host Wisconsin this week. Both teams are under performing this year, so it should be an interesting game.

As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes look like the best team in the country right now. The defense looks improved and the offense has scored 45 or more in five straight games.

Rutgers/Nebraska: Nebraska wins 14-13

After all the chaos of Nebraska’s season so far, the Huskers are currently tied for first place in the West. Meanwhile, Rutgers is getting better, but the Scarlet Knights are still at the bottom of the pecking order in the conference. Rutgers led this game 13-0 at halftime; this was one that got away.