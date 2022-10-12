Michigan WR Ronnie Bell named to Comeback Player of the Year watch list

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell was named to the Comeback Player of the Year watch list, announced Wednesday morning.

» @Ronnieb_8



Ronnie currently leads the team in receptions (30) and yards (390) this season to go along with two touchdowns.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9wjh0EGzP9 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 12, 2022

One year after tearing his ACL and missing all but the first half of the first game in 2021, the fifth-year senior is leading Michigan’s receivers in catches (30), yards (390) and yards per game (65). He has scored just one touchdown this season, but he has been pivotal to quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s weekly progression.

This past weekend against Indiana, Bell set career-highs in catches (11) and yards (121).

Other Big Ten players named to the watch list include Minnesota running backs Mo Ibrahim and Trey Potts, Wisconsin tight end Jack Eschenbach, Rutgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank, Purdue cornerback Cory Trice, Ohio State safety Josh Proctor, Indiana wide receiver DJ Matthews Jr., Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland linebacker Fa’Najae Gotay, Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin Jr., Northwestern wide receiver Bryce Kirtz, Northwestern running back Cam Porter, and Penn State defensive linemen P.J. Mustipher and Adisa Isaac.

Three players win the award every season, and former Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was one of last year’s recipients. The three winners are announced each season at the Fiesta Bowl.