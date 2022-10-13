Betting the Big Ten: Week 7

In Week 6, we had a few easy hits in the Michigan under and Wisconsin to cover. As a rule of thumb, I always take an interim coach in his first game. Unfortunately, we narrowly missed on Nebraska winning but not covering, and Iowa/Illinois playing the most tragic game of football I’ve ever witnessed.

All-in-all, we went 3-3 on the week. We were a few breaks away from going 5-1, but that’s life sometimes. Week 7 brings us a brand new slate and a brand new opportunity.

Here’s what’s in store this week. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Penn State at Michigan (-7), O/U 51, Noon

On the season, Michigan has hit the under five times and pushed once. A wise man would follow the trend and take the under. I am not a wise man. James Franklin has historically never played well following bye weeks. In addition, everything about Michigan’s offense to date screams it has been holding back certain things in the playbook. I expect the playbook to be opened up and Michigan to run away with this thing late.

The pick: Michigan -7

Minnesota (-6.5) at Illinois, O/U 39.5, Noon

A week ago this line was at Minnesota -1. Now it is all the way at 6.5, so Vegas clearly believes the Golden Gopher’s slip up to Purdue was an aberration, not the norm. With Tommy DeVito’s health still up in the air, I expect this line to slide even further, so I’m jumping on 6.5 while I can.

The pick: Minnesota -6.5

Maryland (-11.5) at Indiana, O/U 61.5, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland has covered the spread in four of its last five with the exception being last week against Purdue. Indiana has not covered the spread in four of its last five with the exception being last week against Michigan. Last week just had to ruin all the trends apparently. If the over/under was a more reasonable number, I’d hammer the over due to the sheer quantity of plays Indiana runs. However, I just can’t do it at 61.5. Both offensive lines just aren’t good enough to hold up for that many points.

The pick: Maryland -11.5

Wisconsin (-7.5) at Michigan State, O/U 49.5, 4 p.m.

It may be hard to believe, but as late as Sunday morning Michigan State was favored in this one by three points. Since then, darn near all of the money has come in for Wisconsin. If you’ve been reading this series all season thus far, you know how I feel about spreads that cross the bridge. Hammer Wisconsin.

The pick: Wisconsin -7.5

Nebraska at Purdue (-14), O/U 55.5, 7:30 p.m.

In each of the last three matchups between these teams, the underdog has not only covered, but won outright. I don’t have the gumption to pick a 14-point underdog this week, but I do love watching night games at Purdue as points are always easy to come by. 55.5 doesn’t seem unreasonably high in this one.

The pick: Over 55.5

As always, please bet responsibly.