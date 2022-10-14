Michigan unveils uniforms for Maize Out vs. Penn State

The biggest matchup for the Michigan Wolverines so far this season is almost here, and while the crowd will be decked out in Maize, the players on the field will be decked out in blue.

Personally, I love the all-blue look for Michigan. It’s clean, and for a big game like this it’s a look that isn’t used all the time. It definitely would make the potential victory a little more memorable. It plays into the pageantry that makes college football so special. Plus, I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s not a fan of the highlighter vibes that the All-Maize uniforms give off. I’m also interested to see what the contrast of the blue uniforms and the maize crowd will look like on TV.

The top-10 matchup between No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State is set to kickoff at noon, as the game will be broadcast on FOX as part of Big Noon Kickoff with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call.

To read up on what to expect on this matchup, Maize n Brew has been cranking out some quality content this week. Check out this preview from Kyle Yost, a look at which recruits will be visiting for this game from Jon Simmons, and a breakdown of which Penn State players to watch out for from Dan Plocher, along with which Michigan players to keep an eye on from Simmons. If you’re looking for preview podcasts, check out the latest from Maize n Brew, part of the SB Nation podcast network, wherever you get your podcasts.