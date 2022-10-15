Week 7 Game Thread: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State

Today’s top-10 showdown against Penn State will set the tone for the rest of the season. If Michigan wins, its destiny is in its own hands. If the Wolverines come up short, then Michigan is at the mercy of chance for a shot at retaining its Big Ten crown.

Emotions will be running high in this one. After Mike Hart’s medical emergency on the sideline last week, the Michigan Wolverines might be playing with a bit more motivation. “Win it for coach Mike” could be the rallying cry for the team as Michigan’s all-time leading rusher recovers. Additionally, the dedication of the Lloyd Carr Tunnel and the Maize Out point to an electric atmosphere despite the earlier kickoff.

Penn State features the most talented roster the Wolverines have faced all season by far. In addition to having a seasoned quarterback in Sean Clifford, the Nittany Lions feature two all-Big Ten candidates in the secondary, Joey Porter Jr and Ji’yair Brown. Thus, it goes without saying that this game will be a major test for J.J. McCarthy in his first season as the starter.

While you wait for what could be one of the better matchups of the season, feel free to peruse all of our Michigan coverage here on Maize n Brew.

Game Info

Teams: No. 5 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: Noon p.m.

Television: FOX

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Michigan -7; O/U: 50.5

Today’s question: Can Michigan’s defensive front dominate the line of scrimmage?

In the last contest in this Big Ten East series, Michigan’s defensive linemen racked up an impressive seven sacks and stifled the Nittany Lions’ running attack. Without this phenomenal production, the Wolverines might have had their Big Ten Championship hopes dashed on that November afternoon. With Penn State’s revamped offensive line and run game, Michigan will need another outstanding performance from the front seven if it wishes to stay undefeated.