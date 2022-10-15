Despite a bit of a scare going into halftime, Saturday’s game against Penn State was by and large a complete victory for the Michigan Wolverines. Reactions on Twitter reflected this, generally having a jovial attitude towards the game.
Here’s what stuck out from the reactions during the game:
Peer pressure works!
First play of the game is out of the pistol and it's a pass. The Michigan coaching staff got bullied into that call.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) October 15, 2022
Puke and rally:
Blake Corum throwing up right before picking up a 1st down.— Skubie Mageza (@SkubieMageza) October 15, 2022
This dude is a savage
pic.twitter.com/gegZfonVsc
Early offensive stall-outs frustrated some:
Two strong drives needs to be 14, not 6— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) October 15, 2022
Complete domination for Michigan and it's only 6-0. No complaints because of how well they are playing but damn 14-0 would be nice right now lol— JJ McCorner (@WolverineCorner) October 15, 2022
But the prowess in the trenches impressed others:
Hand up I was wrong about Michigan. Their man football can definitely beat Ohio State again. #Trenches— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 15, 2022
A heart attack and cause for celebration in equal measure:
J.J. McCarthy needs to write a letter to the Football Gods for that one.— Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) October 15, 2022
One of the most bizarre plays in recent football history shifted the mood in and out of the stadium:
October 15, 2022
what just happened— Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) October 15, 2022
Emotions were high headed into the locker rooms:
Some halftime tunnel shenanigans happening. pic.twitter.com/FwxgXdO7jj— Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) October 15, 2022
It’s free real estate:
Michigan choosing to score touchdowns before they get to the red zone pic.twitter.com/RUr5WdTBYq— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) October 15, 2022
See you in New York, Blake:
Blake Corum is one of the best players in the country.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 15, 2022
WHAT THEY SAID ️ pic.twitter.com/xnvnYwoEJ3— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) October 15, 2022
Ultimately, you can’t let frivolous things like “facts” and “statistics” get in the way of a spicy narrative.
That latest touchdown puts Michigan up, 41-17, over No. 10 Penn State.— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 15, 2022
In national media narrative world, such a margin means this is no longer a big game or big win for the Wolverines. Sorry to Michigan fans, I don't make the rules.
A tradition unlike any other:
Sky is blue, water is wet, and James Franklin gets pile-drived in Ann Arbor (in non-Covid years)— Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) October 15, 2022
Loading comments...