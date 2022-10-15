 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions from the 41-17 blowout over Penn State

While there wasn’t a complete lack of nervous energy, Twitter was more or less pleased with the dominant performance Saturday.

By DavidWoelkersJr
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Penn State at Michigan Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite a bit of a scare going into halftime, Saturday’s game against Penn State was by and large a complete victory for the Michigan Wolverines. Reactions on Twitter reflected this, generally having a jovial attitude towards the game.

Here’s what stuck out from the reactions during the game:

Peer pressure works!

Puke and rally:

Early offensive stall-outs frustrated some:

But the prowess in the trenches impressed others:

A heart attack and cause for celebration in equal measure:

One of the most bizarre plays in recent football history shifted the mood in and out of the stadium:

Emotions were high headed into the locker rooms:

It’s free real estate:

See you in New York, Blake:

Ultimately, you can’t let frivolous things like “facts” and “statistics” get in the way of a spicy narrative.

A tradition unlike any other:

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...