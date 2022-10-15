Despite a bit of a scare going into halftime, Saturday’s game against Penn State was by and large a complete victory for the Michigan Wolverines. Reactions on Twitter reflected this, generally having a jovial attitude towards the game.

Here’s what stuck out from the reactions during the game:

Peer pressure works!

First play of the game is out of the pistol and it's a pass. The Michigan coaching staff got bullied into that call. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) October 15, 2022

Puke and rally:

Blake Corum throwing up right before picking up a 1st down.



This dude is a savage

pic.twitter.com/gegZfonVsc — Skubie Mageza (@SkubieMageza) October 15, 2022

Early offensive stall-outs frustrated some:

Two strong drives needs to be 14, not 6 — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) October 15, 2022

Complete domination for Michigan and it's only 6-0. No complaints because of how well they are playing but damn 14-0 would be nice right now lol — JJ McCorner (@WolverineCorner) October 15, 2022

But the prowess in the trenches impressed others:

Hand up I was wrong about Michigan. Their man football can definitely beat Ohio State again. #Trenches — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 15, 2022

A heart attack and cause for celebration in equal measure:

J.J. McCarthy needs to write a letter to the Football Gods for that one. — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) October 15, 2022

One of the most bizarre plays in recent football history shifted the mood in and out of the stadium:

what just happened — Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) October 15, 2022

Emotions were high headed into the locker rooms:

Some halftime tunnel shenanigans happening. pic.twitter.com/FwxgXdO7jj — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) October 15, 2022

It’s free real estate:

Michigan choosing to score touchdowns before they get to the red zone pic.twitter.com/RUr5WdTBYq — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) October 15, 2022

See you in New York, Blake:

Blake Corum is one of the best players in the country. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 15, 2022

WHAT THEY SAID ️ pic.twitter.com/xnvnYwoEJ3 — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) October 15, 2022

Ultimately, you can’t let frivolous things like “facts” and “statistics” get in the way of a spicy narrative.

That latest touchdown puts Michigan up, 41-17, over No. 10 Penn State.



In national media narrative world, such a margin means this is no longer a big game or big win for the Wolverines. Sorry to Michigan fans, I don't make the rules. — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 15, 2022

A tradition unlike any other: