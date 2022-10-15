Michigan ‘ready’ for Michigan State, already shifting focus to Spartans

“There’s no entitlement to the guys, zero,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said about his Michigan team after beating Penn State 41-17.

It was a huge win for the team, but Harbaugh made it clear his team doesn’t get a big head and all into that “deep, dark, lonely trap”.

Harbaugh said his team played with joy and gusto and that they’re already keying in on their next opponent, Michigan State. Michigan has a bye next week, so they’ll have two weeks to prepare for the rival Spartans.

“With the goal of just winning the next game and getting prepared for it and that’s evidence by, gosh I’m coming up the tunnel, telling guys they had a great game — Blake goes ‘On to Michigan State, coach,” Harbaugh explained. “Offensive line, heck of a performance. I mean, 412 yards, guys. that’s great. ‘Coach, on to Michigan State’ OK. I like where your head’s at. let’s just keep it rolling.”

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy said the team will be shifting attention to MSU swiftly. Last year Michigan State defeated the Wolverines 37-33 in East Lansing — this time the game is in Ann Arbor and the Wolverines want the Paul Bunyan Trophy back at Schembechler Hall.

“We want Paul back, we want him back,” McCarthy said. “And they’re coming to our house, I don’t know if it’s gonna be under the lights, but it might be. We’re ready for that one, we’re gonna be turning the page very quick.”

Michigan State has had a lackluster season to this point in the game, but an old saying says to throw out the records in rivalry games. Michigan now has a bye week to heal their bodies a bit, but the Spartans will be doing the same as they have a bye week as well.

“We come out of this with things to work on, too. I can think of some of the things, but mostly it’s gonna be about getting ready for Michigan State after our bye,” Harbaugh said. “That’s a good thing, good win, and then it’s on to the next one. I think there’s still things to improve. still things to get better, still things that keep us humble and keep us growing. But, super proud of the guys. The way they played, they’re just always ready to play.”

Michigan, now 7-0 on the season, will head into the tilt against Michigan State with things to improve upon, but to still be undefeated heading into late October means they're doing something right.