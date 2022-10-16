Game balls: Michigan vs. Penn State

Michigan stomped the snot out of Penn State 41-17 on Saturday and there are multiple performances worth commending. There were dominating showings on both sides of the ball, a reflection of who we’ve decided to dish out game balls to this week.

Donovan Edwards, Blake Corum, and Michigan’s offensive line

Lightning and lightning.

Edwards rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Corum scampered for 166 yards and two scores. Both backs had razzle dazzle moves in the open field, both were able to break tackles, and both had long touchdown runs. Edwards had a 67-yard touchdown, Corum had a 61-yard score. Both running backs were at the top of their game, but their teammates greatly aided the onslaught.

Michigan’s offensive line wore down Penn State’s defense and by the second time around it was clear which unit was stronger and better conditioned. Michigan’s o-line manhandled Penn State on a play-by-by basis and both Edwards and Corum credited the offensive line for their success.

Mike Hart

Michigan’s running backs coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure last week in the first quarter of their game against Indiana. A week later Hart is remarkably back to doing his job. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Hart didn’t want to be away from greatness, and it was a special day for Hart’s position group. Michigan put up 418 rushing yards and Harbaugh said that Hart would be getting a game ball for this game, so it’s only natural we give coach Hart one as well.

Michigan’s defense

Michigan’s defense had a great game with the exception of a 62-yard run by quarterback Sean Clifford as well as a 48-yard throw. Penn State started the game with consecutive three-and-outs and by the time halftime rolled around Michigan had held Penn State to just 17 yards passing. Michigan gave up 14 points in the first half, but just three in the second half. While no player had flashy stats on Michigan’s defense in this one, their play was impressive. Clifford was harassed all day, Penn State’s rushing attack which was perceived to be improved did next to nothing, and Michigan’s defense looked dominant across the board, allowing just 268 yards of total offense.

Kicker Jake Moody

We have to give Moody some love as well. Moody made all four of his field goal attempts and had a big tackle on a kickoff return. #MoneyMoody has been a consistently fun kicker to watch, and he seems like a player that’s destined to succeed in the NFL.