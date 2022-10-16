Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 7 vs. Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines dominated the Penn State Nittany Lions over the weekend to improve to 7-0 on the season heading into the bye week.

At Maize n Brew, we have been tracking the redshirt statuses of Michigan true freshmen throughout the season. Let’s see where things stand after the Penn State game.

Players who already burned their redshirt prior to Penn State game

TE Colston Loveland

LB Jimmy Rolder

DL Mason Graham

CB Will Johnson

Edge Micah Pollard

WR Darrius Clemons

Edge Derrick Moore

DL Kenneth Grant

Many of the above players listed continue to show why they are getting snaps by being able to produce on a weekly basis for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

On defense against Penn State, Will Johnson made two tackles, one of which was a punishing hit on quarterback Sean Clifford in the second half. Micah Pollard, Jimmy Rolder and Mason Graham added one tackle each in the win.

On the offensive side, tight end Colston Loveland saw snaps again and caught a pass from J.J. McCarthy in the fourth quarter, but it was called back due to a Michigan penalty.

Players who burned their redshirt against Penn State

RB C.J. Stokes

The freshman running back came into the game on Michigan’s last drive and carried the ball four times for 22 yards. The appearance meant he played in his fifth game, burning his redshirt in what was an interesting move from the coaching staff to insert him into the game at that time.

Nonetheless, it was still nice to see Stokes get back into a game for the first time since his fumble against Maryland a few weeks back.

Freshmen who haven’t played in more than four games

DB Keon Sabb (4 games)

WR Amorion Walker (4 games)

QB Alex Orji (3 games)

WR Tyler Morris (3 games)

DB Kody Jones (3 games)

OL Connor Jones (2 games)

LB Deuce Spurlock (2 games)

DB Myles Pollard (2 games)

TE Martin Klein (2 games)

QB Jayden Denegal (1 game)

QB Brandon Mann (1 game)

WR Logan Forbes (1 game)

OL Andrew Gentry (1 game)

OL Dan Tarobi (1 game)

OL James Kavouklis (1 game)

DB Zeke Berry (1 game)

Keon Sabb found his way on the field last week on special teams, but did not play against Penn State, preserving his redshirt status for at least another two weeks with the bye coming up.

The true freshmen not on either list above have not seen game action this season.