Michigan moves up in AP Poll after routing Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines have moved up a spot in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 4, the spot where they have been for the majority of the season. Michigan also moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll.

After playing what many thought was too easy of a schedule in their first 6 weeks, the Wolverines dominated Penn State yesterday, who were ranked No. 10 in the country. Michigan was able to run for 418 yards on the ground in a 41-17 that could have been even more lopsided had it not been for a pick-six that bounced off a helmet.

There were some major shake-ups at the top of the poll after Tennessee beat Alabama in what may end up being the best game of the year, 52-49. The Volunteers move up to the top 5 for the first time this year, ranked No. 3 behind Georgia at No. 1 and Ohio State at No. 2. After that loss, the Death Star of college football falls to No. 6, behind Clemson at No. 5.

As for the rest of the Big Ten, Penn State is the next highest-ranked Big Ten team, falling 6 spots to No. 16. Illinois moved up 6 spots to No. 18 after beating Minnesota, 26-14. Purdue (95), Maryland (5) and Minnesota (1) are all unranked but got a few votes in the latest polls.

Michigan has a bye week this week, as their next game will be at the Big House against the 3-4 Michigan State Spartans. Broadcast details and a kickoff time for that game have not yet been announced.