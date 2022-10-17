ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 7

After a 41-17 Maize Out thrashing of Penn State, the Michigan Wolverines are firmly in the College Football Playoff picture, and ESPN’s Week 8 Football Power Index (FPI) bears this out.

Michigan regained the fourth spot in the updated FPI rankings, and has a 51.4% shot of reaching the playoff for a second consecutive year. As expected, the Maize and Blue are still sizeable favorites in the four contests leading up to The Game, giving sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy plenty of opportunities to mature and improve his skills.

The Wolverines are in a great spot heading into the ladder half of the season. Here are the full odds for every remaining game.

Oct. 29 Michigan State: 90.3% chance of winning

Nov. 5 at Rutgers: 94.5% chance of winning

Nov. 12 Nebraska: 96.1% chance of winning

Nov. 19 Illinois: 88.6% chance of winning

Nov. 26 at Ohio State: 24.9% chance of winning