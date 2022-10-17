Kickoff time released for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Announced by the program on Monday morning, the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. under the lights of the Big House on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The game will be featured as ABC’s primetime night game. This will be the Wolverines’ first night game since Week 2 when they hosted Hawaii, and their first game away from FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff since the non-conference portion of the schedule. Michigan still has yet to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. this year.

The Wolverines entered the bye week at 7-0 after easily taking down Penn State this past Saturday. Meanwhile, it’s been a completely different story for the Spartans, as they collected their first conference win of the season last week at home in double overtime against Wisconsin. MSU (3-4) is also on its bye week this week and will have the same opportunity as Michigan to rest up and regroup before this big rivalry game.

How do you feel about this game starting at night? I know a few people who aren’t very happy about it, but I’m perfectly fine with it. The environment should be rockin’ and provide some extra juice to the game in favor of the Wolverines. And having that atmosphere in a big game always helps with recruiting as well, as several big time prospects are expected to be in Ann Arbor visiting for the game.

