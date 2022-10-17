Jake Moody wins Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody has been awarded this week’s Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

The senior placekicker went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts (23, 24, 29 and 37 yards) and 3-for-3 on extra points for 15 total points against the Penn State Nittany Lions this past Saturday at the Big House. He also laid the hammer down on freshman running back Nick Singleton on a kickoff return for the first tackle of his collegiate career.

According to the Big Ten Conference, he hit five touchbacks on nine total kickoffs for a return average of 14 yards. The return game for Penn State was non-existent, and Moody played a huge role in that.

Moody has now won this award three times in his career, with the most recent being last season following the Nebraska game.

The Wolverines are on bye this week as they prepare for the Michigan State Spartans to roll into town on Oct. 29.