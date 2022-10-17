Michigan Reacts Survey: Who’s your midseason MVP?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The bye week is upon us, so now is a good time to take stock of where the Michigan Wolverines currently are and where they have the potential to go. As much as we will miss watching our Wolverines on Saturday, there still are plenty of discussions to be had to tie us over.

Team 143 is certainly not lacking in star power. On offense, J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum have emerged as one of the best QB/RB duos in the nation. On the “no name” defense, Mike Morris continuously makes his presence felt in opposing backfields. But this is by no means an exhaustive list.

Who is your midseason MVP for Michigan?

Mine has to be Corum. When you’re putting up better numbers than Derrick Henry and Mark Inghram in their Heisman campaigns, there’s no question he has my vote.

Michigan has all kinds of momentum heading into the bye week, but the schedule doesn’t get any easier for the defending Big Ten champs. The Michigan State Spartans — despite drastically underperforming the preseason bloviation — will be a must-win for the Wolverines. A road trip to Rutgers, a fight against Nebraska, and a potential trap game against Illinois round out the remainder of the regular season. I don’t include The Game against Ohio State in the regular season because it truly constitutes a season in and of itself.

What do you think Michigan’s record will be in the final five regular season games?

We end on a simple yes or no question— at the midway point in the year, do you think Michigan will beat Ohio State this year?

Thank you for your participation, and be sure to share how you voted in the comments section!