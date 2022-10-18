How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 7

The Michigan Wolverines looked dominant this past weekend in a blowout win to improve to 7-0. The race to the Big Ten Championship is on. The East looks like it will come down Nov. 26 in Columbus. The West, however, is wide open.

Let’s check in on how Michigan’s opponents did in Week 7:

Colorado State: 17-13 L against Utah State

Colorado State flirted with a second win in a row this week, but fell just short against Utah State. It’s been a rough season so far for the 1-5 Rams, who get Hawaii next.

Hawaii: 31-16 W against Nevada

The Rainbow Warriors put up their best game of the season this past week with a two score win over Nevada. Hawaii is now 2-5, but you have to take what you can get and build on it with a first-year head coach.

UConn: 17-13 L against Ball State

UConn came very close to getting its record to .500 but came up just short against Ball State. This also would’ve been the third straight win for the Huskies. UConn is starting to look like an improved program.

Maryland/Indiana: Maryland wins 38-33

Indiana looked like it could pull off the upset for awhile in this one, but the Terps turned on the jets when it mattered most and found a way to squeak this one out. The Hoosiers are now deep in a lengthy losing streak, and Maryland is 5-2 with a few winnable games in a row on the schedule.

Iowa: Bye week

Michigan State: 34-28 W against Wisconsin (OT)

The Spartans finally ended its four-game skid with an overtime victory against Wisconsin. As a Michigan fan, you’re happy Michigan State won this one. We don’t want the Spartans going into Ann Arbor on a five-game losing streak; that just sounds like a recipe for disaster.

Next up is the battle for Paul for Michigan and Michigan State. Zero excuse for the Wolverines to not win by four scores. I’ll leave it at that.

Rutgers: Bye week

Nebraska: 43-37 L against Purdue

Believe it or not, even after the abysmal start to the season for Nebraska that resulted in Scott Frost being fired, the Huskers were tied for first place in the West before this game. Purdue and Illinois are now a game ahead of them, but Nebraska is still in striking distance despite its 3-4 overall record. Gotta love these divisions.

Illinois: 26-14 W against Minnesota

The Illini continue to look more and more impressive each week. This team is certainly the surprise of the conference this year. What Bret Bielema has done there is incredible.

Illinois has a great rushing attack that is similar to Michigan’s style, so who knows if we’ll even see a pass when the two teams meet. And when they do meet, the Illini could be 9-1 and ranked in the top-10. The next three games for Illinois are very winnable.

Ohio State: Bye week