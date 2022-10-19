Where Michigan ranks statistically on offense at the bye

Michigan Football is in the middle of its bye week, preparing for a showdown with rival Michigan State on October 29. Seven games have already come and gone this year, with Michigan standing at 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the country.

Michigan’s offense ranks highly in many statistical categories. They win time of possession, they get first downs, they’re efficient, and they score at a high rate.

Here’s a look at where Michigan’s offense ranks in a variety of categories.

Michigan Football Offense Rankings Stat Rank Data Stat Rank Data Total Offense 22 473.6 Passing Offense 76 231.9 Rushing Offense 9 241.7 Scoring Offense 7 42.7 Team Passing Efficiency 16 163.24 3rd Down Conversion % 17 0.494 Time Of Possession 9 33:54. First Downs 14 174 4th Down Conversion % 6 0.833 Completion % 2 0.737 Sacks Allowed 28 1.29 Red Zone Offense 22 0.923

While Michigan’s passing offense may rank 76th, their rank of 16 in team passing efficiency is more indicative of what’s going on. Michigan’s rushing attack has been leaned on heavily, but quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been doing a good job commanding the offense when he’s been asked to throw. McCarthy’s completion percentage of 77.1% is the best in the nation.

Michigan’s rushed at an elite level this season. Running back Blake Corum leads the nation with 14 touchdowns and has been great at running between the tackles as well as bouncing runs to the edge. Corum has more explosive runs than any other back in the Power Five.

Blake Corum: 11 rushes of 20+ yards



Leads the Power 5 pic.twitter.com/HaPHscyrl9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 19, 2022

Last week Michigan rushed for 418 yards against Penn State — Corum rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns while Donovan Edwards ran for 173 and two scores. Michigan has two top-tier backs and a tough line. Michigan’s offensive line won the Joe Moore Award in 2021, and if the line keeps aiding in performances like this they’ll win the award again this season.

Just from looking at where Michigan ranks in the statistical categories above, this is an offense that has the potential to be dangerous against the best teams in college football. When an offense is able to dictate what they do and when they do it they become lethal, and Michigan’s rushing attack has not been stopped yet. This sets up the Michigan passing offense nicely as J.J. McCarthy has fared among the best in college football on play-action attempts.

Michigan currently has the 7th-ranked scoring offense, and it’s reasonable to think that McCarthy will start landing more deep shots and get the passing offense humming. If that winds up being the case, Michigan has a very good chance of beating Ohio State, winning a Big Ten Championship, and getting to the College Football Playoff.