Opening betting odds released for Michigan at Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines have been favored by the oddsmakers in every single game so far during the 2022 season, and that continues as they head to Bloomington to take on a fellow Big Ten East team, the Indiana Hoosiers.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wolverines are favored by 22 points at Indiana. The over/under was not set at time of publishing. So far this season, Michigan is 3-2 against the spread, and the under has hit in four out of the five games.

The last time the Wolverines traveled to Indiana, they lost against the Hoosiers for the first time since 1987. Of course, that was during the 2020 season where everything that could have gone wrong went wrong. But Indiana is a much different team now, sitting at 3-2 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play after dropping its game on the road Saturday night to Nebraska by two touchdowns.

We will provide in-depth analysis on the Hoosiers later this week, but this should be a game Michigan not only wins, but wins comfortably to head into a pivotal Maize Out matchup against Penn State. The Nittany Lions are on bye next weekend, so both teams would be undefeated heading into that game.

Which way are you leaning as of right now? Let us know down in the comments!

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.