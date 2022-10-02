Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 5 vs. Iowa

In the Michigan Wolverines’ 27-14 Week 5 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, some true freshmen, as expected, burned their redshirt by playing in their fifth games of the season.
In this week’s tracker, we will list those players, and moving forward we will have weekly reminders of which true freshmen will be eligible to redshirt after the season’s end.
Players who burned redshirts at Iowa
- TE Colston Loveland
- LB Jimmy Rolder
- DL Mason Graham
- CB Will Johnson
- Edge Micah Pollard
- WR Darrius Clemons
- Edge Derrick Moore
- DL Kenneth Grant
Graham got the most action this week among the true freshman, racking up four tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack against the Hawkeyes. Johnson also got in on three tackles while Rolder collected one. Pollard was limited to special teams action only.
Freshmen who haven’t yet played in more than four games
- RB C.J. Stokes (4 games)
- QB Alex Orji (2 games)
- QB Jayden Denegal (1 game)
- QB Brandon Mann (1 game)
- WR Amorion Walker (4 games)
- WR Tyler Morris (3 games)
- WR Logan Forbes (1 game)
- OL Connor Jones (2 games)
- OL Andrew Gentry (1 game)
- OL Dan Tarobi (1 game)
- OL James Kavouklis (1 game)
- DB Kody Jones (3 games)
- LB Deuce Spurlock (2 games)
- DB Myles Pollard (2 games)
- DB Zeke Berry (1 game)
- DB Keon Sabb (3 games)
- TE Marlin Klein (2 games)
Any freshmen not listed have yet to see game action in a Michigan uniform this season.
