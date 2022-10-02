Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 5 vs. Iowa

In the Michigan Wolverines’ 27-14 Week 5 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, some true freshmen, as expected, burned their redshirt by playing in their fifth games of the season.

In this week’s tracker, we will list those players, and moving forward we will have weekly reminders of which true freshmen will be eligible to redshirt after the season’s end.

Players who burned redshirts at Iowa

TE Colston Loveland

LB Jimmy Rolder

DL Mason Graham

CB Will Johnson

Edge Micah Pollard

WR Darrius Clemons

Edge Derrick Moore

DL Kenneth Grant

Graham got the most action this week among the true freshman, racking up four tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack against the Hawkeyes. Johnson also got in on three tackles while Rolder collected one. Pollard was limited to special teams action only.

Freshmen who haven’t yet played in more than four games

RB C.J. Stokes (4 games)

QB Alex Orji (2 games)

QB Jayden Denegal (1 game)

QB Brandon Mann (1 game)

WR Amorion Walker (4 games)

WR Tyler Morris (3 games)

WR Logan Forbes (1 game)

OL Connor Jones (2 games)

OL Andrew Gentry (1 game)

OL Dan Tarobi (1 game)

OL James Kavouklis (1 game)

DB Kody Jones (3 games)

LB Deuce Spurlock (2 games)

DB Myles Pollard (2 games)

DB Zeke Berry (1 game)

DB Keon Sabb (3 games)

TE Marlin Klein (2 games)

Any freshmen not listed have yet to see game action in a Michigan uniform this season.