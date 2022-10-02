Michigan remains at No. 4 in AP Poll after winning at Iowa

For the fifth consecutive week, the Michigan Wolverines are ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll.

The Wolverines have been an AP top-10 squad all year long, opening the year ranked eighth before securing a spot in the top five.

We do have a new No. 1 team in the poll, with Alabama taking the top spot after Georgia (now No. 2) barely survived at Missouri. Ohio State (No. 3) and Clemson (No. 5) round out the top five.

After a 10-point win over Northwestern, Penn State climbed up one spot to No. 10 on the poll. Minnesota (14), Illinois (6) and Purdue (2) all received votes, but are unranked.

Michigan is coming off a victory in its first road game of the season. Kinnick Stadium has been where top-five teams go to die in the past, but the Wolverines were able to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-14.

Running back Blake Corum was a huge part of that victory. The junior ball carrier has been among the best backs in the country, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, rushing for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns in five games.

The Wolverines hit the road again next week, as they have a date with Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers. That game will be broadcast on FOX as part of Big Noon Kickoff, so get psyched for approximately 84 commercials.