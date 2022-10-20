Betting the Big Ten: Week 8

Week 7 had its ups (basically everything that happened in the Big House) and downs (what happened to Wisconsin). Nebraska and Purdue each almost beat the over by themselves. Lastly, Illinois proved it’s the second-best team remaining on Michigan’s schedule.

In total last week, we picked up two easy wins along with three frustrating losses. The hunt for slightly above mediocrity continues.

Here’s what’s in store for this week. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Iowa at Ohio State (-30.5), O/U 49.5, Noon

This game is the definition of an immovable force meeting an unstoppable object, and no, I’m not talking about Spencer Petras. Ohio State has covered in three of its last four and has gone over in all four contests. Iowa has also covered in three of its last four but has gone under in three of the four. I don’t like anything about these lines but at the Horseshoe, I just don’t see the vaunted Iowa defense performing as well as expected.

The pick: Over 49.5

Indiana at Rutgers (-3), O/U 48, Noon

Head-to-head, these teams have hit the under four of the past five years. Indiana has also hit the under in two of the last three weeks. The Hoosier screen-pass offense just doesn’t inspire much confidence and neither does Rutgers’ quarterback controversy.

The pick: Under 48

Purdue at Wisconsin (-2.5), O/U 50.5, 3:30 p.m.

I don’t understand why Wisconsin is favored in this game. Purdue has been the better team throughout the majority of the season. However, the line itself is enough to scare me away. On the bright side, Wisconsin has been an over’s machine this year, going over in all five of its last five. Additionally, in their last three head-to-head matchups, these teams have gone over the total.

The pick: Over 50.5

Northwestern at Maryland (-13.5), O/U 51, 3:30 p.m.

I have picked Maryland to cover several times this year and it has failed me every single time. I’m going back to the well one more time. Northwestern is easily the worst team in the conference and hasn’t won since the season-opener overseas against Nebraska. I believe the only reason this line is so small is due to Taulia Tagovailoa’s injury status up in the air.

The pick: Maryland -13.5

Minnesota at Penn State (-4), O/U 44.5, 7:30 p.m.

Penn State will be looking to exercise some demons following a rough showing in the Big House. Additionally, this is Penn State’s annual White Out. I envision this game as having two outcomes: either Sean Clifford relishes his last White Out and Penn State comes out with the win, or James Franklin turns the keys over to Drew Allar and he enjoys a coming out party against the Golden Gophers. Either way, I like the Nittany Lions to bounce back.

The pick: Penn State -4

As always, please bet responsibly.