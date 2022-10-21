Erick All announces successful life changing surgery

Michigan tight end Erick All is as tough as nails at 6-foot-5, 255-pounds, but even gladiators need surgery sometimes.

All hasn’t played since Michigan’s third game of the season against UConn, and it appears All has undergone life-changing surgery at The BioSpine Institute in Florida. BioSpine specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery

“This week I got to meet some of the best people I’ve met in my life,” All said in the post. “The Connor family welcomed me into their house with open arms when there was no where else for me to stay in Florida (due to the hurricane damage) to receive a life changing surgery. If it wasn’t for Yo Murphy, Dr. O’Neil and Dr. Davis this would have never happened thank you so much. Also, thank you to the most amazing parents ever for driving all the way from Cincinnati to Ft Myers to be there for me. I am truly blessed to be surrounded by such amazing people. Thank you everyone who’s reached out with prayers and blessings. I love you.”

Following the news, Michigan players showed their support for All on his post.

Michigan players are showing All love on the post. pic.twitter.com/qIfNgTUr3P — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 21, 2022

If All’s season is now over, he’ll finish 2022 with three receptions for 36 yards. All was named a team captain in 2022 and now tight end Luke Schoonmaker and rising true freshman Colston Loveland will have to fill the void. All was a key contributor in 2021 during Michigan’s Big Ten Championship run, hauling in 38 receptions for 437 yards with two touchdowns.

We wish Erick a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him on Saturdays in the future.