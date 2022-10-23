Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Michigan State

It is officially Hate Week around these parts, as the Michigan Wolverines will be hosting the Michigan State Spartans next Saturday under the lights of the Big House. The much-anticipated rivalry showdown follows bye weeks for both teams this past week, so they will both be as well-rested as can be heading into this one.

The oddsmakers have released the opening betting line for the game, and the betting experts over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Wolverines as huge 20.5-point favorites to begin the week. The over/under was not set at time of publishing this article.

Despite being undefeated, Michigan is only 4-3 against the spread in 2022. Only two Michigan games have gone over the point total (UConn, Penn State). Meanwhile, the Spartans are 3-4 overall and also 3-4 against the spread. Three out of the seven games for them have gone over the point total.

I’m not surprised the spread is this big, as these two teams could not be any more different this season. But you can never underestimate Michigan State no matter how bad the program is right now. Mel Tucker will have his squad ready to roll, so it will be interesting to see if the spread increases or decreases as the week goes on.

Which way are you leaning early on for this one? Let us know down in the comments below and, as always, please bet responsibly.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.