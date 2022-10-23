Michigan football remains in top-five of AP Poll following bye week

Following a week off — or as Jim Harbaugh likes to call it, “Improvement Week” — the Michigan Wolverines remain at No. 4 in the latest edition of the AP Poll.

There wasn’t a whole lot of shakeups this week in the AP Poll, as the only top-10 team to lose on Saturday was Ole Miss at LSU. The Rebels dropped eight spots — the biggest drop this week — to No. 15 overall after the loss.

The top-10 of the poll, in order, are Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, Alabama, TCU, Oregon, Oklahoma State and USC.

Penn State (No. 13) and Illinois (No. 17) are the other teams ranked in the Big Ten. Maryland also received eight votes — somehow — after beating a one-win Northwestern team by just one touchdown.

Michigan returns to the Big House this Saturday to take on Mel Tucker’s fighting NFTs under the lights in primetime on ABC.