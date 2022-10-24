ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 8

As expected, not much changed for the Michigan Wolverines in this week’s updated ESPN Football Power Index rankings. For every remaining game on the schedule, Michigan saw its odds of victory drop by some single-digit decimal point value. The fact that the Wolverines didn’t play a snap of football this week – coupled with Michigan being a massive favorite in every game other than The Game – shouldn’t concern Maize and Blue at all.

At No. 4, Michigan retained its position in both the overall ranking and overall efficiency ranking. The Wolverines have a 23.9 percent chance of winning the Big Ten and a 49.2 percent shot at returning to the College Football Playoff.

Here’s what ESPN forecasts:

Oct. 29 Michigan State: 90.2% chance of winning

Nov. 5 at Rutgers: 94.1% chance of winning

Nov. 12 Nebraska: 96.0% chance of winning

Nov. 19 Illinois: 88.2% chance of winning

Nov. 26 at Ohio State: 24.3% chance of winning