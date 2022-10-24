Kickoff time announced for Michigan at Rutgers

Announced by the program on Monday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines’ contest on Nov. 5 at Rutgers will kickoff in primetime on Big Ten Network at 7:30 p.m.

Michigan was last on primetime on Big Ten Network for J.J. McCarthy’s starting debut in Week 2 against Hawaii. Since then, they have almost exclusively been on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. The Wolverines still have not had a 3:30 p.m. kickoff time this season.

Michigan is undefeated heading into this weekend’s showdown at the Big House against Michigan State. Meanwhile, Rutgers is 1-3 in conference play and 4-3 overall, having snapped a 21-game home losing streak this past weekend against Indiana. You read that correctly — the Scarlet Knights lost 21 in a row at HOME before this past Saturday. Their last Big Ten home win was against Maryland all the way back in 2017.

How do you feel about this game kicking off in primetime? If it were against a quality opponent, I’d be okay with it, but having to wait all day to see a game like this feels like a punishment. I would have thrown this game on Big Ten Network in the midday slot, but the network will likely reap the benefits of having the Block M on its late night programming.