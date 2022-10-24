Jim Harbaugh says James Franklin ‘looked like ringleader’ of Michigan-Penn State tunnel standoff

At halftime of Michigan’s game against Penn State, words were exchanged by the two teams in the Michigan Stadium tunnel before they both entered their respective locker rooms.

Some halftime tunnel shenanigans happening.

Penn State head coach James Franklin told the media last week he wanted a policy change for the Michigan tunnel.

“We’re not the first team to kind of get into a jawing match in the tunnel. For me, I want to focus on getting my team into the locker room and not jawing back and forth,” Franklin said. “I want my team to get in the locker room and their team to get in the locker room.”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has a different viewpoint. Harbaugh’s focused on playing rival Michigan State this Saturday, but when asked about Franklin’s comments Harbaugh made clear what he thinks.

“I really got bigger fish to fry than coach Franklin’s opinion on the halftime tunnel from a game ago,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said all Penn State had to do was walk into their locker room and let Michigan get into theirs.

“You saw pretty clearly they completely stopped, they weren’t letting us get up the tunnel. It just seemed like such a sophomoric ploy to try to keep us out of our locker room. And he (Franklin) looked like he was the ringleader of the whole thing. I got bigger fish to fry than worry about that kind of whining.”

A video surfaced last week of Franklin not actively trying to get his players into the locker room, instead, Franklin got testy with Michigan.

James Franklin clearly had a rough afternoon in Ann Arbor...

Michigan beat Penn State 41-17, and Harbaugh gave Franklin another loss today.