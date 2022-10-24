Jim Harbaugh talks Erick All’s surgery, outlook moving forward

Michigan tight end Erick All announced over the weekend that he had successful life-changing surgery. And on Monday Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about All’s status for the rest of the season.

“He won’t be back this year. He had a surgery that he needed, and that was successful,” Harbaugh said.

All will finish the season with three receptions for 36 yards. All, a team captain, had a standout year in 2021 with 38 receptions for 437 yards and two touchdowns. Every indication points to All rehabbing, recovering, and being back on the field in 2023.

“We look forward to really just rehab for Erick,” Harbaugh said.

While All’s season-ending is not what he nor the team envisioned, the most important part is his surgery was successful and there’s a path forward for him to play again.

Erick All announced on Instagram he has undergone surgery. Definitely wish Erick the best! pic.twitter.com/EHi2OO4DdM — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 21, 2022

“This week I got to meet some of the best people I’ve met in my life,” All said on his Instagram post. “The Connor family welcomed me into their house with open arms when there was no where else for me to stay in Florida (due to the hurricane damage) to receive a life changing surgery. If it wasn’t for Yo Murphy, Dr. O’Neil and Dr. Davis this would have never happened thank you so much. Also, thank you to the most amazing parents ever for driving all the way from Cincinnati to Ft Myers to be there for me. I am truly blessed to be surrounded by such amazing people. Thank you everyone who’s reached out with prayers and blessings. I love you.”