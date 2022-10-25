Former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Week 7

As per usual in this column, it was all defense all the time for the Michigan contingent in the NFL this week. Unfortunately, a few injuries also bit the group. The most exciting appearance for me, though I may be in the minority, was Chad Henne attempting his first pass since Oct. 24, 2021. Sadly, both passes fell incomplete.

Here are three of the top performing former Wolverines in the NFL this week:

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

The common, albeit wrong, theme around metro Detroit has been that Aidan Hutchinson has performed under expectations early on in his rookie year. Coming off a bye, the Lions coaching staff appeared to keep Hutchinson’s hand out of the dirt a little bit more and it paid dividends. Aidan stacked up three tackles, three quarterback pressures and 1.5 sacks, including a beautiful spin move on third down to get to Dak Prescott.

Hutch now leads all rookies in sacks with 4.5. Fellow early first rounders Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux only have two and one, respectively.

Sadly, Hutchinson and the Lions fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 24-6.

Jourdan Lewis, CB, Dallas Cowboys

Lewis has been turning into an integral part of Dallas’ defense. On Sunday, he played a major part in shutting down Detroit’s offense and keeping it out of the end zone the entire game. Lewis compiled three tackles, a pass deflection and a diving interception when the game was very much still in doubt. Unfortunately, the interception was accompanied by a season-ending foot injury. Hopefully he can return to full strength next season.

As mentioned, Lewis and the Cowboys handled the Detroit Lions, 24-6.

Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Clark picked up two tackles, 1.5 sacks and a safety when he sacked San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the end zone on Sunday. Clark and the Chiefs easily took care of the 49ers, 44-23.

Honorable Mentions: Devin Bush, LB Pittsburgh: 5 tackles, 1 pass deflection; Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Cleveland: 6 receptions, 71 yards