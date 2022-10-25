How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 8

The Michigan Wolverines were on a bye week this past weekend before a huge rivalry matchup this week with Michigan State.

There was still plenty of action to take in while Michigan was off, so let’s check in on how the Wolverines’ 2022 opponents did in Week 8:

Colorado State/Hawaii: Colorado State wins 17-13

Michigan’s two Mountain West opponents squared off on Saturday, with Colorado State narrowly taking the victory. The Rams lost their first five games of the year, but now have a two-game win streak going.

Hawaii is now 2-6, but has five more chances for victory with a unique 13-game schedule this season.

UConn: Bye week

Maryland: 31-24 W against Northwestern

Northwestern gave the Terps a scare in this one, but Maryland prevailed when it mattered most and came out on top. Maryland now sits at 6-2 on the season with the only losses being at Michigan and a close, unlucky home loss to Purdue.

Iowa/Ohio State: Ohio State wins 54-10

Another game, another instance where Iowa’s defense scored more points than its offense. The Iowa offense continues to struggle mightily and the defense, which is the obvious strength of the team, was no match for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State looks like it will cruise through the remainder of the schedule leading up to The Game, with next week’s showdown at Penn State looking like the only possible test.

Indiana/Rutgers: Rutgers wins 24-17

Both teams are fighting to not finish last in the Big Ten East, and it’s a very close race as the Scarlet Knights picked up their first conference win of the season, putting these two in a three-way tie for last with Michigan State. All three have just one conference win.

Michigan gets Rutgers under the lights in Piscataway following the battle for Paul Bunyan.

Penn State: 45-17 win against Minnesota

This one looks great for the Wolverines, as Penn State put on a dominating performance of its own against a solid Minnesota team that poses a similar rushing threat to Michigan.

Mo Ibrahim of the Gophers is one of the Big Ten’s best backs. He got quite the workload on Saturday, getting 30 carries for 102 yards and a score. The Gophers as a team ran for 165 yards.

Donovan Edwards had 173 yards and a little over half the carries(16) against Penn State, while Blake Corum had 166 on 28 carries. Both added two touchdowns and the Wolverines rushed for 418 yards.

Like always, after Michigan beat Penn State, the narrative went to the Nittany Lions just not being very good. This dominant Penn State win shows Michigan beat a pretty good team.

Michigan State: Bye week

Nebraska: Bye week

Illinois: Bye week