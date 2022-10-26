Michigan Football’s 2023 schedule announced

Michigan Football now knows when and where they’ll be playing opponents next season. The Big Ten released the 2023 schedule of every team in the conference on Wednesday.

Initial Thoughts

Just like 2021 and 2022, Michigan has four home games in a row to start off the season.

The Wolverines have five away games again in 2023. The environments at Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan State, and Penn State should be rowdy.

Michigan won’t get to ease their way into their tilt at the end of the year against Ohio State — facing Penn State and Maryland on the road before The Game will be a big challenge for the Wolverines.

Purdue will be playing at Michigan Stadium for the first time since 2011.

