Michigan jersey combo revealed for Michigan State night game

Michigan Football’s night game against Michigan State is getting a lot of hype. It’s an unofficial blue out, the Wolverines are playing a big rival, and now we know what uniform they’ll be wearing under the lights at The Big House.

Michigan unveiled its look in a Spirit Halloween meme post online.

Michigan will be wearing a blue jersey and blue pants with maize accessories. Michigan went with a similar look for their maize out against Penn State, wearing a blue jersey and blue pants with white gloves — this time they’re wearing maize socks and accessories to make for a nice contrast overall.

Michigan State also announced that they’ll be wearing all-white uniforms for the blue out.

Michigan cornerback and captain Mike Sainristil sent out a message to Michigan fans two days ago about the matchup — he wants Michigan fans to be loud and wear blue.

You can catch the matchup tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. ET.