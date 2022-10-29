Game Thread: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Roughly one year after a humbling 37-33 loss to Michigan State, the balance of power between Michigan and Michigan State has precipitously shifted towards the former. Michigan enters today’s game as a massive home favorite in tonight’s battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy and has had this game circled on its calendar for quite some time.

Speaking for all the Wolverine faithful, we need the Wolverines not just to beat Michigan State — we need the Wolverines to bludgeon them. Allowing the Spartans to effectively monopolize the energy in this rivalry for the past decade has allowed them to remain a thorn in their side for far too long. Michigan is the far superior team, and it must show that tonight, for the sake of the fanbase, the program, and the team’s chances to make some waves later this season.

While we wait on pins and needles for the kickoff, take a look at some of the big storylines heading into this pivotal rivalry matchup:

This will be a massive game from a recruiting standpoint, especially for the 2024 class. Closing with Jadyn Davis and stamping good impressions in the minds of Ryan Wingo, Justin Scott, Jordan Marshall, and a bunch of other blue-chip targets is on the table tonight.

Expect the green and White to empty the playbook and bag of tricks in this one. Here’s what defensive coordinator Jesse Minter expects to see from the Spartans.

And keep an eye on these three matchups to decide the game. For me, the last of the three that Seth points to is the most important. Throughout this rivalry’s history, the team who rushes the most wins the vast majority of the time.

Comment along with us down below, and, for the love of all things maize and blue, Beat State!

Game Info

Teams: Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 4 Michigan Wolverines

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Television: ABC

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Michigan -23; O/U: 55

Today’s question: How will Michigan’s secondary hold up against MSU’s top wideout Jayden Reed?

The one consistent bright spot on the Spartans’ offense this year is Jayden Reed. Reed, who has the potential to play on Sundays, will undoubtedly be called upon by Michigan State to make plays happen in their version of the Super Bowl. Expect the Spartans to find creative ways to get his hands on the football early and often. How Michigan chooses to handle a wideout of Reed’s ilk could portend how the Wolverines will fair against the Ohio State Buckeyes. But for now, Michigan just needs to focus on beating a Spartans team with nothing to lose.