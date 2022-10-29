At the conclusion of Michigan’s 29-7 win over Michigan State a video surfaced of multiple Michigan State players pushing and throwing punches at one Michigan player.

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the situation at his post-game presser.

“Two of our players were assaulted. Saw the one video, the ten-on-one — pretty bad,” Harbaugh said.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel sat beside Harbaugh at one point to say that what happened is unacceptable and that it will be investigated by the police and the Big Ten Conference.

Harbaugh said that one Michigan player was injured in this incident.

“Looks Pretty open and shut. One of our players has a nasal injury, could be a broken nose. Very unfortunate.”

Harbaugh was undoubtedly upset at what happened after what should have been a joyous night after beating their rival and reclaiming the Paul Bunyan Trophy. However, there’s no doubt this incident is something at the forefront of his mind.

“It needs to be investigated, brought to a conclusion. Our athletic director will make sure that takes place.”

We will provide updates as they come in.