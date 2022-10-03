ESPN FPI updates projections for Michigan after Week 5

Michigan holds steady at No. 4 in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) defeating Iowa in Week 5. The win might not blow away national observers but for those with a greater familiarity with Big Ten football, what the Maize and Blue managed on Saturday was nothing short of impressive

Looking into the belly of the Big Ten schedule, the FPI slots the Wolverines as sizeable favorites for all games leading up to the showdown in Columbus. Of note, Michigan’s chances of victory were bumped up against key October opponents Penn State (from 64% to 71%) and Michigan State (83.2% to 85.5%). Penn State struggled against a Northwestern team nearing rock bottom, and Mel Tucker continues to drown in the deep end as the Spartans fell to the same Maryland Terrapins that hung with Michigan in Week 4. All-in-all, Michigan fans should expect nothing less than an 11-0 record entering a colossal edition of “The Game.”

Here’s what ESPN projects:

Oct. 8 at Indiana: 91.9% chance of winning

Oct. 15 Penn State: 71.0% chance of winning

Oct. 29 Michigan State: 85.5% chance of winning

Nov. 5 at Rutgers: 92.4% chance of winning

Nov. 12 Nebraska: 95.2% chance of winning

Nov. 19 Illinois: 87.4% chance of winning

Nov. 26 at Ohio State: 22.6% chance of winning