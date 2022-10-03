Kickoff time announced for Michigan vs. Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines are on the road this weekend to take on the Indiana Hoosiers, but they return to Michigan Stadium next week to welcome in Penn State for this year’s Maize Out.

Last year’s Maize Out against Washington kicked off in primetime on ABC, but this year’s will be completely different. Announced by the program on Monday, Michigan and Penn State will kickoff at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15.

October 15 • Noon • Maize Out#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nih0aOfLxV — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 3, 2022

The game will be broadcast on FOX for the network’s Big Noon Kickoff — Michigan’s fourth straight. The game will be announced by Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.

The Wolverines last hosted the Nittany Lions at the Big House in 2020, losing the final game of that shortened season. But they got revenge at Penn State last season thanks to the heroics of tight end Erick All and clutch first down runs by Hassan Haskins.

Because this game is scheduled for noon, the game two weeks later against Michigan State on Oct. 29 will likely kickoff in primetime. Michigan has had just one night game this year — Week 2 against Hawaii — and it’s not likely the Wolverines would host a night game in November. Even though the Spartans haven’t had a stellar season, I’d imagine the network that broadcasts the game would still want it to kickoff at night.

Nonetheless, we will find out on that one in the near future. But for now, the Wolverines and Nittany Lions will prepare to kickoff at noon at the Big House for a vital Big Ten East showdown.