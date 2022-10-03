New subscription-based Michigan NIL program announced: Wolverine+

Announced Monday afternoon, Valiant and REVEL Moments have unveiled a new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity for University of Michigan student-athletes, and it is an upgrade on something that Cade McNamara was able to utilize over the summer.

The subscription-based platform is called “Wolverine+” and it will provide people “access to exclusive content and interactive experiences with Michigan student-athletes,” according to a press release from Valiant.

The Michigan Wolverines football team is set to utilize the platform first, as they will host a live Q/A with fans with several captains of the team on Oct. 10. New episodes will be released every week throughout the rest of the season. The long-term goal is to get student-athletes from other sports onboard as well.

“This is the first platform that I have seen which authentically supports student-athletes and allows us to really connect with our fans to share who we are underneath the helmet,” McNamara said in a press release. “I had a chance to use the platform this summer (for “The Leader” docuseries) and it was an incredible experience and so well executed.”

The subscription costs $7 per month. Each subscription will pay participating student-athletes “at least an amount equal to 100% of subscription revenue received by the platform,” the press release stated.

“We are thrilled to bring the best fan engagement technology in the country to the University of Michigan,” said Jared Wangler, the CEO of Valiant. :What excites our team the most about Wolverine+ is providing a platform for meaningful conversations between current student-athletes, fans, and successful University of Michigan alumni. We believe these conversations have the potential to inspire viewers to be the Leaders and Best in their daily lives. Additionally, Wolverine+ is an effective avenue for a wider cross-section of fans and alumni to financially support student-athletes in this new era of collegiate athletics.”