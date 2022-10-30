Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines took care of business yesterday against the Michigan State Spartans under the lights of the Big House and now head on the road for the first time since mid-October to travel to Piscataway to take on another Big Ten East foe — Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Wolverines JUST missed covering the three-touchdown spread against MSU on Saturday, but they will have another opportunity to cover a big spread next weekend. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is a 24.5-point road favorite over the Scarlet Knights. The over/under was not established at the time of this article being published.

Michigan is 8-0 heading into this contest, while Rutgers is coming off a 31-0 shutout against Minnesota.

Which way are you leaning heading into this matchup? Let us know down in the comments!

