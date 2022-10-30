Michigan football redshirt tracker: MSU

The Michigan Wolverines brought Paul Bunyan back to Ann Arbor in their convincing 29-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.

As the season moves on, Maize n Brew has been tracking the redshirt statuses of Michigan's true freshmen throughout the season. Here are where things currently stand after the win over MSU:

Players who already burned their redshirt prior to the Michigan State game

TE Colston Loveland

LB Jimmy Rolder

DL Mason Graham

CB Will Johnson

Edge Micah Pollard

WR Darrius Clemons

Edge Derrick Moore

DL Kenneth Grant

RB C.J. Stokes

For the second consecutive game, C.J. Stokes came in for the final carries of the ballgame. It’s interesting they would bring in a freshman for three snaps to burn his redshirt, but Jim Harbaugh chose to do so.

Colston Loveland continues to impress on the field and sees significant playing time after the back injury to Erick All. He will likely remain the TE2 for the remainder of the season and fans should be very bullish about his future with the program.

Will Johnson had a really nice tackle for loss in the third quarter of the game against MSU. He remains behind Gemon Green as the third corner but rotates in and contributes at a high level.

Mason Graham also saw some playing time in Saturday’s win, recording a tackle. He is an every week player on this defensive front.

Edge Derrick Moore has seen plenty of action this season, but not this week. Instead, Jesse Minter opted to play a bit more Braiden McGregor. It will be interesting to see how much time he gets on the field down the stretch.

Freshmen who haven’t played in more than four games

DB Keon Sabb (4 games)

WR Amorion Walker (4 games)

QB Alex Orji (3 games)

WR Tyler Morris (3 games)

DB Kody Jones (3 games)

OL Connor Jones (2 games)

LB Deuce Spurlock (2 games)

DB Myles Pollard (2 games)

TE Martin Klein (2 games)

QB Jayden Denegal (1 game)

QB Brandon Mann (1 game)

WR Logan Forbes (1 game)

OL Andrew Gentry (1 game)

OL Dan Tarobi (1 game)

OL James Kavouklis (1 game)

DB Zeke Berry (1 game)

There was not a lot of opportunity for any of these freshmen to get on the field against Michigan State. I suspect Harbaugh will attempt to get some of them some playing time down the stretch if things get ugly against Rutgers or Nebraska.

Any true freshman not seen above has not seen game action in 2022.