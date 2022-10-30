Turning Point of the Game: Michigan State

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines remain undefeated on the season after their 29-7 win over Michigan State. The Wolverines improved to 5-0 in Big Ten play and proved yet again the team that recorded the most rushing yards would win this game. Michigan rushed for 276 yards while the Spartans only recorded 37.

Despite the game getting off to a shaky start for the Wolverines, they were still able to come away with the win. Their first drive of the game resulted in the Wolverines’ lone turnover as a fumble by Cornelius Johnson.

After the Spartans unsuccessfully converted on 4th and 1 at their own 46, the Wolverines would strike first with a 22-yard field goal from Jake Moody. Michigan State would answer on the subsequent drive with a touchdown that would put it up ahead 7-3.

After Payton Thorne’s touchdown pass to Keon Coleman, Michigan marched 80 yards through eight plays for its first touchdown of the game. J.J. McCarthy would connect with Blake Corum for a 2-yard touchdown to reclaim the lead over Michigan State in the second quarter. Michigan entered halftime up 13-7.

With the score 19-7 after two more field goals, the game was clearly in Michigan’s hands at this point, the moment that seemed to seal the deal came in the fourth quarter. After Moody kicked his career long 54-yard field goal to put Michigan ahead 22-7, the Wolverines caught the turning point of the game.

In a classic call upon the “trouble with the snap” game, Michigan State would struggle with its own botched punt at the beginning of the fourth quarter. With this defensive stop from the Wolverines, Michigan would take over on downs at MSU’s 8-yard line.

The Wolverines are now 8-0 for the second time under head coach Jim Harbaugh, the first coming in 2016. After another impressive win, Michigan is clearly in the driver’s seat to reach Columbus undefeated, barring any upsets.

The Wolverines got the job done at home after dropping two losses to Michigan State in the past two years. A combined defensive effort to hold the Spartans to 252 total yards, 37 of which were rushing, directly led to the Wolverines’ eighth win of the season. They would end the game with 443 total yards of offense. They’ll need to improve upon their red zone offense, but they remain super competitive in Big Ten play.