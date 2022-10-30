What Michigan players are saying on social media about Michigan State’s postgame assault

In what should have been a joyous celebration after Michigan beat rival Michigan State 29-7 on Saturday night, a disturbing scene unfolded after the final whistle.

A video surfaced of multiple Michigan State players jumping Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows.

A little more footage. Mel Tucker in there trying to get his players to the locker room pic.twitter.com/V7FIqzNArf — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

Michigan players are rightfully upset, and expressed their feelings on social media after viewing the footage just like all of us have.

Mike Morris

Y’all deserve everything coming y’all way. Some soft a** KIDS!! — 〽️oney 〽️ike (@Mikemoris87) October 30, 2022

Roman Wilson

this what we doing? — Roman Wilson (@Trilllroman) October 30, 2022

Darrius Clemons

had 60 minutes to put your hands on somebody w zero repercussions. see y’all next year. https://t.co/DkOEjmogPt — Darrius Clemons (@DarriusClemons) October 30, 2022

Blake Corum

Straight sucka move — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) October 30, 2022

This article will be updated as players let their voices be heard.