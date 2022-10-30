MSU AD, U of M police release statements on tunnel assault

In the aftermath of Michigan’s victory over Michigan State, multiple Michigan State players were captured violently attacking Michigan cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows. Further, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that two Michigan players were attacked, with one potentially suffering a broken nose.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel called the assault unacceptable and said that the Big Ten Conference as well as law enforcement would be investigating the matter.

Early on Sunday morning the University of Michigan Police released a statement. They are reviewing footage, and yes, as Manuel said, there will be an investigation.

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller released a statement as well, saying they will work with the Big Ten to help gather information.

“I have been in contact with Commissioner Warren. We will cooperate with the conference office and other efforts to gather more information,” Haller said in a statement.

Big Ten discipline is one thing, but this is also a criminal matter, and they will have to cooperate with that investigation, too.

Haller was captured speaking with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and law enforcement.

We’ll see where the fact-finding goes, but what is already out in the open is entirely unacceptable. There will be repercussions for Michigan State in more ways than one.