MSU Head coach Mel Tucker, President Samuel Stanley issue statements on postgame assault

Members of the Michigan State football program assaulted two Michigan Wolverines following the 29-7 game at the Big House on Saturday night.

Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel both spoke about the incident in a postgame press conference, with Harbaugh saying one of the Wolverines suffered a nasal injury, potentially a broken nose. The U-M police department and MSU’s athletic director also released statements on the incident early Sunday morning.

Now, MSU’s President Samuel Stanley and MSU head coach Mel Tucker issued a statement regarding the incident.

Stanley wrote:

“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” Stanley’s quote reads. “On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student-athletes who were injured.

“There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing in videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent.

“Coach Tucker will be holding the players involved responsible, and our football team and university will be cooperating with all related investigations by law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference.”

As for Tucker’s statement, which was posted on Twitter…

“As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very high at the conclusion of our rivalry game at Michigan Stadium, there is no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk.

“In complete cooperation with law enforcement, the Big Ten Conference and MSU and UM leadership, we will evaluate the events in Ann Arbor and take swift and appropriate action.”

This will certainly take time to sort out and get done the right way. There are multiple videos of the assault circulating on Twitter, and probably more that haven’t been posted online yet. This will take time, but hopefully proper action is taken on the Spartans responsible.