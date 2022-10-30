Michigan remains in top five of AP Poll after beating MSU

The 8-0 Michigan Wolverines remain in the top five of the AP Poll, being ranked 4th in the updated poll.

Michigan is coming off a victory against their in-state rival, beating the Michigan State Spartans at home, 29-7. The Wolverines dominated time of possession and made their presence felt on the ground, rushing for 276 yards, with Blake Corum accounting for 177 yards, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. Meanwhile, some of the Spartans weren’t thrilled after the game.

Georgia remains the No. 1 ranked team in the country, with Ohio State (No. 2), Tennessee (No. 3) and Clemson (No. 5) rounding out the top five.

In terms of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, Illinois keeps climbing up the poll, moving up three spots to No. 14 in the poll after defeating Nebraska. Penn State also dropped three spots to No. 16 after losing to the Buckeyes.

Michigan has been dominant all year long and will look to continue what’s been an excellent 2022 season with a road matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, That game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.