Mel Tucker announces suspensions of four Michigan State players involved in tunnel assault

At the conclusion of Michigan’s 29-7 win over Michigan State two Michigan players were assaulted in the tunnel by Michigan State players.

A day later Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced suspensions for four of the players involved.

Statement from Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker pic.twitter.com/67vqtVH0r6 — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) October 31, 2022

“After reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected to date of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes on October 29, 2022, we are suspending Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young effective immediately,” Tucker said in the statement. “We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors. The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.”

The Big Ten conference is investigating these incidents, as well as a joint investigation by the University of Michigan Police and Michigan State University Police. How long those investigations will take remains to be seen, but these players won’t be seeing the field anytime soon, and rightfully so.

These four players could face criminal charges, and there could be even more Michigan State players suspended if more evidence is found.

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller also commented on the situation this evening, calling the evidence alarming. Haller said he has been in contact with Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel.

Statement from Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller pic.twitter.com/0ZjScxrh6A — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) October 31, 2022

We’ll continue to update you as developments unfold.