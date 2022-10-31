Blake Corum, Jake Moody earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors

Announced by the Big Ten on Monday morning, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum and kicker Jake Moody have been named the conference’s offensive player of the week and special teams player of the week, respectively.

Corum rushed for 177 yards and one touchdown, and also caught a touchdown tossed by J.J. McCarthy, in the game against MSU on Saturday. This was his fifth straight game running for 120+ yards, the eighth straight contest he scored a rushing touchdown.

He now is in fourth place in the country in rushing yards with 1,078. He is the fastest player to reach 1,000 rushing yards for the Wolverines since Denard Robinson did so more than a decade ago.

The last time a Michigan player won the offensive player of the week award was...Corum back when he put up five rushing touchdowns against UConn back in Week 3.

As for Moody, he drilled five field goals — including a career-long 54-yarder — and nailed both extra points. He also hit six touchbacks on eight kickoff attempts in the game.

The reigning Lou Groza Award winner has made 18-of-21 field goals this season and has yet to miss an extra point. The “offense’s best friend,” as J.J. McCarthy called him in the postgame press conference, is as reliable as they come. He’s a key member of the team, especially considering the red zone issues the offense has had as of late.

The last time a Michigan special teams player won the award was...Moody last October.

These two guys played pivotal roles against the Spartans over the weekend and certainly deserve the recognition the Big Ten is giving them with these awards.