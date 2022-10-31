ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State

According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from sixth in offensive efficiency to 12th), the Maize and Blue is in an excellent position to uphold its end of the bargain to make The Game a battle of the undefeated.

Take a look at what ESPN has to say about where Michigan stands going into the home stretch:

Nov. 5 at Rutgers: 95.2% chance of winning

Nov. 12 Nebraska: 96.6% chance of winning

Nov. 19 Illinois: 87% chance of winning

Nov. 26 at Ohio State: 25.2% chance of winning

ESPN’s FPI is still not expecting Michigan to stand much of a chance against the Buckeyes, but it’s looking likely both will be at 11-0 heading into that matchup.