Jim Harbaugh calls Michigan State tunnel assault ‘sickening’, ‘egregious’, expects criminal charges

It’s been two days since the troubling postgame scene where Michigan State players assaulted Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green. On Monday afternoon Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made some more statements on the matter.

“What happened in the tunnel was egregious, sickening to watch the videos, the ones that are on social media right now.”

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

Harbaugh said that there’s additional footage via the ABC tunnel came, which is at a higher elevation and shows more of what took place.

The incident is under investigation by the police, as well as the Big Ten Conference. Four Michigan State players have already been suspended for the assault — Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young.

“I can’t imagine that this will not result in criminal charges, the videos are bad,” Harbaugh said. “And it’s clear what transpired. It seems very, very open and shut.”

2:13 video of Michigan State assaulting a second Michigan player and the aftermath. Absolutely criminal. The mother of a recruit took this video. pic.twitter.com/9ytoRioTUV — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 30, 2022

Harbaugh made it clear there should serious consequences, and the incident is something that has been heavily on the mind of the entire Michigan program.

“Our players, our coaches, our staff, our university, this has been a very traumatic experience for everybody, especially for Ja’Den and Gemon. And we will support them. Support, support, support them and their families in every possible way.”

Harbaugh said head coach Mel Tucker has not reached out to him or the Michigan program and put the focus on the individuals who perpetuated the attack. Harbaugh said that Green was punched first, that McBurrows tried to help, and then he was attacked. Harbaugh told the media that Green and McBurrows heading into the tunnel in the midst of the opposing team is nothing new, it’s something they consistently do.

“They were walking up the tunnel exactly how they have each of the last games. Those two players did the same thing the Penn State game, the same thing the previous games. They go up the tunnel with the other players.”

We’ll continue to update you on the story as more updates are inevitable and constantly flowing in.