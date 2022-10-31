Gemon Green’s attorney says MSU players ‘will feel the full wrath of the law’

Renowned attorney Tom Mars will be representing Michigan cornerback Gemon Green, who was assaulted by Michigan State players on Saturday night.

Mars has connections to Michigan — he represented Shea Patterson during his transfer waiver to Michigan, and he spearheaded efforts to reinstate the Big Ten season in 2020 during the pandemic.

On Monday afternoon Mars commented on the assault and what’s to come next.

Statement from Tom Mars

“When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won’t suffice. There has to be severe consequences for this kind of misconduct. Not only does Gemon Green deserve to be compensated for his injuries. Severe consequences in this case will deter others who might think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and only get a slap on the wrist. I’ve got news for the MSU players who did this to Gemon. They are going to feel the full wrath of the law.”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had similar comments at his Monday presser, saying an apology won’t cut it this time and that the assault was egregious and sickening. Harbaugh expects criminal charges, and clearly, Mars does too.

Mars has as impressive of a legal resume as anyone on the planet, and this isn’t a stretch. Simply put, Mars doesn’t lose. Gemon Green will be in good hands throughout the legal process.