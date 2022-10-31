A more clear video has been released of MSU players assaulting Michigan’s Gemon Green

A more clear look from MSU players assaulting Michigan Wolverines cornerback Gemon Green has been released by ESPN/ABC.

The video, which was tweeted out by WXYZ-TV sports director Brad Galli, gives a more clear view of what took place after the game inside the Lloyd Carr Tunnel.

ESPN captured tunnel video of the Michigan State incident with Michigan after the game on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Woq3UDl8Xj — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 31, 2022

You can see No. 4 of MSU, linebacker Jacoby Windmon, and No. 14, Khary Crump, both attack Green. Crump swung his helmet on at least two occasions while Windmon appeared to hold onto Green to prevent him from being able to step away.

Crump was eventually held back by his teammates and taken out of camera frame around the 38-second mark of the video.

It doesn’t take very long for the MSU players to go back inside their locker room, which happened around the 1:25 mark of the video.

Crump was among the four players suspended from MSU’s football team, announced by Mel Tucker on Sunday night. Windmon, however, was not suspended initially, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see repercussions be handed down to him at some point in the near future.

